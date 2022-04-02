Previous
Apple Blossom Time by foxes37
Photo 3364

Apple Blossom Time

Next door’s apple blossom is now out owing to last week’s wonderful weather. Fingers crossed we don’t have a cold April as we did last year.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
