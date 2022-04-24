Sign up
Photo 3386
Lavenham Parish Church
This is one of the Suffolk churches built on the wealth of the medieval woollen industry. It’s a very fine church with a vast interior.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
church
,
lavenham
