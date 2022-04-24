Previous
Lavenham Parish Church by foxes37
Photo 3386

Lavenham Parish Church

This is one of the Suffolk churches built on the wealth of the medieval woollen industry. It’s a very fine church with a vast interior.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
927% complete

