Previous
Next
Shelley by foxes37
Photo 3399

Shelley

This Shelley coffee service with its well known iris design was bought by my mum in the 1930s. It must be at least 85 years old. I’ve only set out two cups and saucers; the rest are in the cupboard.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
931% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise