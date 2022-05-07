Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3399
Shelley
This Shelley coffee service with its well known iris design was bought by my mum in the 1930s. It must be at least 85 years old. I’ve only set out two cups and saucers; the rest are in the cupboard.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3399
photos
17
followers
7
following
931% complete
View this month »
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air 2
Taken
7th May 2022 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
shelley
,
cups
,
saucers.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close