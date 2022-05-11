Sign up
Photo 3403
Chuffed
Our granddaughter feeling pleased that she came first in some Speech and Drama competition in Canterbury.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
0
0
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3403
photos
17
followers
7
following
932% complete
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
8th May 2022 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
speech
,
drama
,
canterbury
