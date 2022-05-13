Previous
Tamarix by foxes37
Tamarix

Just had to look up the name of this pink feathery shrub. It’s always around in the spring but I didn’t know it was called tamarix until today.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
