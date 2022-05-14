Sign up
Photo 3406
Beady Eye
Our younger grandson painted this unusual picture of an owl. I love the detail he’s put into the feathers.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
Views
6
6
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
12th May 2022 7:45pm
Tags
eye
,
owl
