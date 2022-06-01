Previous
Next
Ready for the Party by foxes37
Photo 3424

Ready for the Party

The windmill is looking very smart in preparation for our Jubilee party on Mill Close Green. Fingers crossed it keeps dry. If not, we’re allowed to use one of the rooms in the museum adjacent to the windmill.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
938% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise