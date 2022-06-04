Previous
Returning from our Jubilee Party by foxes37
Returning from our Jubilee Party

Just as we were about to gather together for our party on the Green it started to rain so we moved into the museum. The sun came out shortly after and we were able to sit outside. Good food and company.
Lis Lapthorn

Susan Wakely ace
Such a pretty collage.
June 4th, 2022  
