Previous
Next
Screenshot by foxes37
Photo 3429

Screenshot

I couldn’t resist clicking the computer screen when talking to my elder grandson yesterday. He’d just returned from a week at his maternal grandparents’ house in Brittany. Obviously he was thrilled to see his cat again.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
939% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise