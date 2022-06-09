Previous
Philadelphus by foxes37
Photo 3432

Philadelphus

This variety of mock orange blossom has much larger flowers then the ones we have in our garden.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. I really like the smell of mock orange.
June 10th, 2022  
