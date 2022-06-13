Sign up
Photo 3436
The Return of the Triffids
I did my best to eradicate the hollyhocks last year ( Sorry Sue) but they have returned and are as tenacious as ever. This is the first one to flower.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
hollyhocks
xbm
Once planted they spread and spread and spread.......
June 14th, 2022
