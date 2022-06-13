Previous
The Return of the Triffids by foxes37
The Return of the Triffids

I did my best to eradicate the hollyhocks last year ( Sorry Sue) but they have returned and are as tenacious as ever. This is the first one to flower.
Once planted they spread and spread and spread.......
June 14th, 2022  
