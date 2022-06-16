Previous
Elsecar (Yorkshire) Heritage Centre
Elsecar (Yorkshire) Heritage Centre

The centre focuses on the industrial history of the area. As ever, there is a huge area where you can buy antiques galore. The Claris Cliff items were very expensive. I like the wheelwright’s bench but that wasn’t for sale.
16th June 2022

