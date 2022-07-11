Previous
Next
Grandson and son in Perugia. by foxes37
Photo 3464

Grandson and son in Perugia.

Our son and grandson arrived in Perugia today to stay with Italian friends. Looks as if the weather is good there too.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
949% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise