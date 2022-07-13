Previous
Hanging Basket by foxes37
Photo 3466

Hanging Basket

The nursery in our village is happy to fill our hanging baskets. We have three looking pretty good at present but I have to keep on top of the dead heading.
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
