Front Garden 2019 and Today 2022 by foxes37
Front Garden 2019 and Today 2022

Just a frightening record of what’s happening at the moment regarding climate changes.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely ace
So much energy and live goes into getting a green lawn and then this. Lawns are resilient so let’s hope it recovers.
July 19th, 2022  
