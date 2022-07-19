Sign up
Photo 3472
Front Garden 2019 and Today 2022
Just a frightening record of what’s happening at the moment regarding climate changes.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
garden
,
record
,
climate
Susan Wakely
ace
So much energy and live goes into getting a green lawn and then this. Lawns are resilient so let’s hope it recovers.
July 19th, 2022
