Photo 3479
Yes, It’s a Python
Our son, Chris, is with his family visiting in-laws in Brisbane Australia. Both kids adore animals and love visiting the local sanctuary. Here they are holding a python, a non poisonous one, I guess.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
Views
13
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
26th July 2022 1:36pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
australia
,
python
Susan Wakely
ace
Yikes. Not something that I would want to do. Great memories for them though.
July 26th, 2022
