Previous
Next
Yes, It’s a Python by foxes37
Photo 3479

Yes, It’s a Python

Our son, Chris, is with his family visiting in-laws in Brisbane Australia. Both kids adore animals and love visiting the local sanctuary. Here they are holding a python, a non poisonous one, I guess.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
953% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Yikes. Not something that I would want to do. Great memories for them though.
July 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise