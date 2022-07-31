Previous
In Cambridge With Granddaughter. by foxes37
Photo 3484

In Cambridge With Granddaughter.

Our grandson was ringing bells in Great St. Mary’s yesterday evening. That’s the church on the left. We spent the time enjoying yet another warm evening with our granddaughter.
Lis Lapthorn

Boxplayer ace
Lovely portrait.
July 31st, 2022  
