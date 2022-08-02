Previous
Fenland Walk by foxes37
Fenland Walk

This morning we walked from Burwell Lode to Wicken Fen. The temperature was perfect, warm with a gentle breeze. For the record, I haven’t worn a jumper or coat for at least 3 months.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
