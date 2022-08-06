Sign up
Photo 3490
The Dry
Enjoying another warm dry day. This is my husband staring at a lone egret on the lake. Yes, there is still some water left in East Anglia.
6th August 2022
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
lake
east
anglia
xbm
Paths were dry and brown unless screened by trees.
August 7th, 2022
