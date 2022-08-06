Previous
The Dry by foxes37
Photo 3490

The Dry

Enjoying another warm dry day. This is my husband staring at a lone egret on the lake. Yes, there is still some water left in East Anglia.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
xbm
Paths were dry and brown unless screened by trees.
August 7th, 2022  
