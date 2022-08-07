Previous
Next
Golden Wedding Celebration by foxes37
Photo 3491

Golden Wedding Celebration

There was a time in our student days when we were always going to 21st birthday parties. Now it’s Golden Wedding parties.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
956% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Golden weddings are definitely worth celebrating.
August 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise