Photo 3497
From the Kitchen Window
Our kitchen window looks into the utility room. As we like a view we decided to create a series of canvases to look at whilst at the sink. They are mainly pictures of the family plus a few meaningful views.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air 2
Taken
13th August 2022 8:01am
Privacy
Public
Tags
canvases
