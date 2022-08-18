Previous
Commemorative Mugs by foxes37
Photo 3502

Commemorative Mugs

There’s an interesting display of these mugs and other memorabilia in the cabinet inside our museum café kiosk. As I am currently on duty there I thought I’d take a few photos.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
