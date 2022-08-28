Previous
Waiting by foxes37
Photo 3512

Waiting

This is our bell bonkers grandson waiting to enter this rather lovely church in Girton to ring the bells.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
