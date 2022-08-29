Previous
In Focus by foxes37
Photo 3513

In Focus

Sue is not only a 375 friend she is also one of my dearest old school friends. We have known each other for 61 years. She and her husband, Chris, have been staying with us so it was wonderful seeing them again. No friends like old friends.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

