Previous
Next
Paying Respects by foxes37
Photo 3531

Paying Respects

We popped into our church to sign the book of remembrance for the Queen.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
967% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise