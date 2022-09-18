Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3533
Flower Arrangement
I took this photo yesterday when we’re signing the Condolence book in our local church. I like the choice of purple and white as the predominant colours.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3533
photos
16
followers
7
following
967% complete
View this month »
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
17th September 2022 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
flower
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely choice of flowers.
September 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close