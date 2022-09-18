Previous
Flower Arrangement by foxes37
Photo 3533

Flower Arrangement

I took this photo yesterday when we’re signing the Condolence book in our local church. I like the choice of purple and white as the predominant colours.
Lis Lapthorn

Susan Wakely ace
A lovely choice of flowers.
September 18th, 2022  
