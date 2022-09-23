Previous
Dragonflies in Love by foxes37
Dragonflies in Love

A strange scene of passion amongst dead reeds. We spied these two dragonflies on our walk yesterday.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
