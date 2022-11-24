Sign up
Photo 3600
Outside The Fitzwilliam
My intention was to photograph the museum but I caught the tail end of an incident. A cyclist had been knocked off his bike and people were showing their concern.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
museum
,
cyclist
