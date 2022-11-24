Previous
Next
Outside The Fitzwilliam by foxes37
Photo 3600

Outside The Fitzwilliam

My intention was to photograph the museum but I caught the tail end of an incident. A cyclist had been knocked off his bike and people were showing their concern.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
986% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise