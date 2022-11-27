Previous
Ding Dong! by foxes37
Photo 3603

Ding Dong!

Here we go again! Just back from bell ringing, our grandson is scrolling through his records. The bell ringing passion 🛎 continues to gain momentum.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
