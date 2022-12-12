Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3618
Winter’s Evening with Reflections.
A very wintry few days: frost, snow, ice and gloom. But the reflections are of Strictly and our little Xmas tree.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3618
photos
17
followers
7
following
991% complete
View this month »
3611
3612
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
12th December 2022 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
xmas
Susan Wakely
ace
The reflections provide some nice colours.
December 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close