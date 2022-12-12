Previous
Winter’s Evening with Reflections. by foxes37
Winter’s Evening with Reflections.

A very wintry few days: frost, snow, ice and gloom. But the reflections are of Strictly and our little Xmas tree.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely ace
The reflections provide some nice colours.
December 12th, 2022  
