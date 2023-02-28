Previous
The Last Amaryllis by foxes37
Photo 3696

The Last Amaryllis

Goodbye Amaryllis until next year. This is our third one, although this is not strictly true as I gave a fourth one to our son. His is quite magnificent and undoubtedly the best. Our other son gave us this one.
28th February 2023

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
gloria jones ace
Lovely
February 28th, 2023  
