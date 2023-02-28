Sign up
Photo 3696
The Last Amaryllis
Goodbye Amaryllis until next year. This is our third one, although this is not strictly true as I gave a fourth one to our son. His is quite magnificent and undoubtedly the best. Our other son gave us this one.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
1
0
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3696
photos
17
followers
7
following
1012% complete
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
Views
5
1
365
Tags
amaryllis
gloria jones
ace
Lovely
February 28th, 2023
