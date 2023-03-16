Previous
Next
Man Chat by foxes37
Photo 3712

Man Chat

Our best man and old friend from student days is visiting us. Our son and grandson ( school on strike) popped in to say hello.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A serious chat going on here. It won’t be long and your grandson will be taller than the door frame.
March 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise