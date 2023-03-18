Sign up
Photo 3714
Wymondham Abbey
Such a dreadfully dreary day but visiting Wymondham Abbey with our old pal Pete certainly brightened it up.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
abbey
,
wymondham
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks an interesting place to explore.
March 18th, 2023
