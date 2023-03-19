Previous
Daffodil Posies by foxes37
Photo 3715

Daffodil Posies

I saw these two baskets full of posies yesterday in Wymondham Abbey. Obviously ready for Mother’s Day, I guess.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
What beautiful baskets.
March 19th, 2023  
