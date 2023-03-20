Previous
Next
Sunny by foxes37
Photo 3716

Sunny

Well, it was sunny for a very short time but it was good to see the sun in what has been a very dull wet month here in East Anglia. The daffodils are at their best at the moment.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1018% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise