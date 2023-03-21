Previous
Birthday by foxes37
Photo 3717

Birthday

We visited old friends from our student days yesterday. We went out for lunch and returned to their home afterwards for a cuppa and slice of birthday cake. Lovely day.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
