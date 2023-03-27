Sign up
Photo 3723
Friendly Heron
This heron stood by the side of the Cam this morning. It wasn’t in the least bit bothered by the punters passing by.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
heron
cam
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks very relaxed.
March 27th, 2023
