Previous
Next
Friendly Heron by foxes37
Photo 3723

Friendly Heron

This heron stood by the side of the Cam this morning. It wasn’t in the least bit bothered by the punters passing by.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1020% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It looks very relaxed.
March 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise