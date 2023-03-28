Previous
View of King’s by foxes37
View of King’s

Yesterday was the first sunny day with blue skies we’ve had in ages so we made the most of it. We strolled through The Backs (i.e. behind the Cambridge colleges ) as they always look lovely in the spring.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
