Spare £250000? by foxes37
Photo 3726

Spare £250000?

This derelict house intrigues me. It’s in the middle of a beautiful chocolate box village but is on the market for a mere £250000. I love the windows and reckon it could be restored beautifully if money were no problem.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting looking property. I wonder what it used to be.
March 30th, 2023  
