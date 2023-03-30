Sign up
Photo 3726
Spare £250000?
This derelict house intrigues me. It’s in the middle of a beautiful chocolate box village but is on the market for a mere £250000. I love the windows and reckon it could be restored beautifully if money were no problem.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
house
,
village
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting looking property. I wonder what it used to be.
March 30th, 2023
