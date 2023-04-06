Sign up
Photo 3733
The Ballerina
Lovely to see our little granddaughter this evening. Apparently she came first in a ballet competition yesterday so was full of it.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
ballet
,
granddaughter
