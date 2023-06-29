Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3817
Beneath Our Feet
We’ve been walking along the same flooring in Cambridge Arcade for years but only in these last few months have we noticed fossils on the paving slabs. It’s amazing how many there are.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3817
photos
16
followers
6
following
1045% complete
View this month »
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
29th June 2023 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cambridge
,
fossils
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh how lovely to see.
June 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close