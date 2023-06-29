Previous
Beneath Our Feet by foxes37
Photo 3817

Beneath Our Feet

We’ve been walking along the same flooring in Cambridge Arcade for years but only in these last few months have we noticed fossils on the paving slabs. It’s amazing how many there are.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1045% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh how lovely to see.
June 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise