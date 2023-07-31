Previous
Hair Cut in the Utility Room by foxes37
Hair Cut in the Utility Room

A fleeting snapshot of our son Chris trimming my husband’s hair,
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely ace
Saving fortunes on visiting the barbers.
July 31st, 2023  
