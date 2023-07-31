Sign up
Previous
Photo 3849
Hair Cut in the Utility Room
A fleeting snapshot of our son Chris trimming my husband’s hair,
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3849
photos
16
followers
6
following
1054% complete
3842
3843
3844
3845
3846
3847
3848
3849
Views
17
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad
Taken
31st July 2023 9:19am
Privacy
Public
Tags
hair
,
snapshot
Susan Wakely
ace
Saving fortunes on visiting the barbers.
July 31st, 2023
