Previous
Photo 3853
Echinacea
My dear friends Chris and Sue ( susiemc) gave us this lovely echinacea last summer. I thought the cold winter snap had killed it, but thankfully not!!
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
echinacea
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely flower and nice shade of pink.
August 4th, 2023
