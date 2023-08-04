Previous
Echinacea by foxes37
Photo 3853

Echinacea

My dear friends Chris and Sue ( susiemc) gave us this lovely echinacea last summer. I thought the cold winter snap had killed it, but thankfully not!!
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1055% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely flower and nice shade of pink.
August 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise