Previous
The Bane of our Lives by foxes37
Photo 3855

The Bane of our Lives

This is the dreaded muntjac. Look how fearlessly it gazes at me. After a while it slunk into the sweet corn. Last spring all our tulips were eaten by these creatures.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1056% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Pesky creatures. Such a problem to so many.
August 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise