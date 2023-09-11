Previous
Conked Out in Budva Montenegro by foxes37
Conked Out in Budva Montenegro

“ It’s the heat,” muttered the dog in his sleep. “ You’ll just have to walk round me.”
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Nice to see a little dog bowl close by.
September 11th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
That's a great shot and caption. Those stones are probably the coolest spot for the dog. Fav.
September 11th, 2023  
