Scenes from Montenegro by foxes37
Scenes from Montenegro

I had no idea what Montenegro was like. The coastal scenery is stunning and the tourist industry is booming. The number of visitors far exceeds my expectations.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Lis Lapthorn

