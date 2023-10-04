Previous
Tree Trimming by foxes37
Photo 3914

Tree Trimming

Today we had our front hedge and three of our trees trimmed. Talk about slick, hard working and efficient, well the four guys who came to do the job were all this. Very impressive.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1072% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
That looks very industrious.
October 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise