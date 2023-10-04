Sign up
Previous
Photo 3914
Tree Trimming
Today we had our front hedge and three of our trees trimmed. Talk about slick, hard working and efficient, well the four guys who came to do the job were all this. Very impressive.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3914
photos
17
followers
7
following
1072% complete
View this month »
3907
3908
3909
3910
3911
3912
3913
3914
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
4th October 2023 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
hedge
Susan Wakely
ace
That looks very industrious.
October 4th, 2023
