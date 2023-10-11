Previous
Very Old Colleagues by foxes37
Photo 3921

Very Old Colleagues

Jenny and I used to work together at an idyllic little primary school in a chocolate box village many years ago. Lovely to meet up again.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1074% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
How lovely to catch up.
October 11th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Ho w very nice.
October 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise