Previous
Photo 3921
Very Old Colleagues
Jenny and I used to work together at an idyllic little primary school in a chocolate box village many years ago. Lovely to meet up again.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
school
colleagues.
Susan Wakely
How lovely to catch up.
October 11th, 2023
Dorothy
Ho w very nice.
October 11th, 2023
