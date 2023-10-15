Sign up
Previous
Photo 3925
Today’s Walk
What a brilliant day for a walk. It was crisp, sunny and pleasantly chilly, a true autumn day. We walked around Dalham, a nearby Suffolk village. Delightful!
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
1
2
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3925
photos
18
followers
7
following
1075% complete
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
3925
Views
16
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
autumn
,
suffolk
,
dalham
Sue Cooper
ace
That looks like a lovely walk Lis and this is a nice set of images. Fav.We're having a similarly crisp, sunny day here but I haven't been able to take advantage of it because I've had a bad reaction to my flu/covid jabs that I had yesterday and I've spent the day indoors feeling sorry for myself. It happens every time I have a flu jab ☹️.
October 15th, 2023
