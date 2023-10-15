Previous
Today’s Walk by foxes37
Today’s Walk

What a brilliant day for a walk. It was crisp, sunny and pleasantly chilly, a true autumn day. We walked around Dalham, a nearby Suffolk village. Delightful!
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Sue Cooper ace
That looks like a lovely walk Lis and this is a nice set of images. Fav.We're having a similarly crisp, sunny day here but I haven't been able to take advantage of it because I've had a bad reaction to my flu/covid jabs that I had yesterday and I've spent the day indoors feeling sorry for myself. It happens every time I have a flu jab ☹️.
October 15th, 2023  
