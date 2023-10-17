Sign up
Photo 3927
The Adoration of the Magi
This famous painting by Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640) ) was gifted to King’s College Chapel in 1968. It is beautifully positioned above the altar and very impressive.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
painting
rubens
king’s
xbm
ace
We saw this today.
October 17th, 2023
