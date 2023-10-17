Previous
The Adoration of the Magi by foxes37
The Adoration of the Magi

This famous painting by Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640) ) was gifted to King’s College Chapel in 1968. It is beautifully positioned above the altar and very impressive.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
We saw this today.
October 17th, 2023  
